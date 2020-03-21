The City of Neosho City Council met in Special Session Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 to discuss and approve emergency measures for the City of Neosho in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Three measures were presented, discussed and approved. Primary being the Declaration of a State of Emergency within the City of Neosho. A proactive measure deemed necessary for the protection of public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Neosho. The declaration calls upon the City Council, City Manager and City Department heads to enact and enforce temporary emergency regulations or measures deemed advisable or necessary to minimize exposure risk to COVID-19.

Additionally, the City Council approved a measure to provide for the ability to conduct meetings using video conferencing technology. Third and most importantly, a measure was presented and approved to establish a prohibition of ANY public gathering of eleven or more persons with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities and business operations within the corporate limits of the City of Neosho of the State of Emergency resolution.

Details of the agenda items and the approved measures can be found online at

https://cms6.revize.com/revize/neoshomissouri/2020_0321_Agenda.Emergency.SS.pdf