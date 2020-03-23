The Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge Transportation Development District (LOCB TDD) has requested and received consent from the bondholders of the LOCB TDD to temporarily suspend the collection of tolls from the users of the bridge.

Press release:

The Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge Transportation Development District (LOCB TDD) has requested and received consent from the bondholders of the LOCB TDD to temporarily suspend the collection of tolls from the users of the bridge.

Therefore, the Lake of the Ozarks community bridge will be temporarily suspending operations as of 10:00 a.m. Monday March 23, 2020.