





The Boonville FFA celebrated the annual FFA week in late February. Boonville FFA activities incorporated dress-up days.

Feb. 24 was Camo Day. Members dressed as their favorite teacher Feb. 25. Feb. 26 was Western Wednesday. America Thursday was held Feb. 27. Students supported the chapter by wearing FFA clothing or official dress Feb. 28.

Boonville FFA held a BBQ lunch for members, gave gifts to teachers to thank them for their dedication, held a recruitment night/open gym, Ag Olympics competitions to test agricultural knowledge, a movie and game night and a truck and tractor day with a parade for Hannah Cole Primary.

During the recruitment night/open gym, Tyler Schuster, State FFA Vice President and a member of the Boonville FFA Chapter gave a leadership presentation to all in attendance. National FFA Week allows members to highlight the FFA organization while having fun and celebrating their accomplishments.