The 13th Judicial Circuit is extending to May 11 limitations on court operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, the circuit court issued an order signed by Presiding Judge Kevin Crane that limited hearings to those where public or victim safety was concerned, those required as a matter of due process and those which could be held by video.

An initial order on court restrictions was set to expire on April 17, but as the pandemic continues to affect the area, court officials have decided to extend it until 8 a.m. May 11. That Monday, according to the extension order, jury trial and other court functions are expected to resume.

The order applies to all five buildings in the judicial circuit. Those include the Boone and Callaway County courthouses, juvenile offices in both counties and the Treatment Court Building on Ash Street in Columbia.

Those facilities are currently closed to the public with exceptions for those who have an in-person court appearance or other business specified in the order. Court marshals will verify anyone entering the courts has a legitimate reason to be there.

Matters the courts are currently hearing include initial appearances, bond hearings in criminal cases, abuse or neglect hearings and restraining orders or emergency injunctions, emergency mental health, emergency child custody and any hearing directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most other hearings have been rescheduled and the courts are sending litigants new dates via mail or through their respective attorneys.

Evictions will also now be suspended until June 1. Under the March 17, order evictions were suspended until April 17. The extension order issued Monday also suspends processes normally served by county deputies until May 1.

Extraditions and arrests for failure-to-appear warrants have been left up to respective law enforcement agencies.

In the extension order, Crane cites the current pandemic and national and state emergency declarations. Other courts are taking similar actions in response to the pandemic.

Columbia Municipal Court, at the onset locally, canceled all hearings between March 17 and April 17. City spokesman Steve Sapp said Monday he was not aware at this time of an extension or change to that order but the city will inform the public if one occurs.

In the U.S District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Chief Judge Beth Phillips signed an order March 30 effective for 90 days that limited court proceedings and day-to-day business.

The district court under is to rely on video hearings for most initial proceedings in criminal cases, supervision hearings and pleas. Jury selections and trial specific deadlines have been suspended until at least May 3, as have most non-emergency criminal and civil proceedings.

Federal courthouses in the district will remain open, but public counters remain closed. Members of the public visiting court facilities are encouraged to practice CDC recommendations.

ppratt@columbiatribune.com

573-819-1718

The Tribune’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Tribune at columbiatribune.com/subscribenow and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.