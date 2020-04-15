Judi Amerine, Malinda Beushausen, Tracy Evans, Cheryl Hymes, Dee Klein, Vicki Luber, Shannon Stoufer, Shayla Viele, and Jody Watson, district instructional coaches, have been named Camdenton School District Teachers of the Week.

Judi Amerine, Malinda Beushausen, Tracy Evans, Cheryl Hymes, Dee Klein, Vicki Luber, Shannon Stoufer, Shayla Viele, and Jody Watson, district instructional coaches, have been named Camdenton School District Teachers of the Week. The global pandemic created by the COVID 19 virus has forced schools to become proficient in distance learning. The district instructional coaches have been the leaders in orchestrating our current system for learning by providing curricular and emotional support to our teachers. Their positive, can-do attitudes have been a tremendous help to district teachers during this time. Further, the instructional coaches have been able to keep the disrict’s curriculum on track so that teachers can focus on teaching. Their value has been immeasurable during this unprecedented time. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district. Photos provided