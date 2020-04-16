An officer has fatally shot a person who shot and wounded another officer following a police chase in Missouri, authorities said Thursday.

The wounded Jefferson City officer, who was wearing a protective vest, was shot in the chest and was in stable condition after being taken to a hospital, police said in a news release.

The pursuit started about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after Jefferson City officers investigating a weapons offense tried to stop a vehicle in connection with previous shootings, and the driver of the vehicle wouldn't stop.

Two people eventually got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. According to a preliminary investigation, officers pursued them into a wooded area and during a struggle one of the people fired at officers, wounding one of them.

Another officer returned fire, killing the person, police said. The second person hid in the wooded area and was later taken into custody.

Additional information wasn't immediately released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.