The Colbern Road Branch of the Mid-Continent Library is closed to make way for a new facility. The current building just east of Missouri 291 in Lee’s Summit is being demolished, and a new building will be constructed on the same site. The new building will be more than twice the size of the current one and will offer a community room seating 240 people, a children’s program room seating 106 people, a teen space, a coffee shop, five collaboration rooms and co-working space for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

In addition to regular library events and services the new Colbern Road building will also house the library’s Square One Small Business Services Division (a group dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners.)

The new Colbern Road library building is expected to be completed in the late spring of 2021.

A new Mid-Continent Public Library branch is at 2240 S.E. Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit. This location will be known as the East Lee’s Summit Branch. This new branch will offer a community room seating up to 150, three other meeting rooms, a designated teen area, an outdoor seating area, and a children’s area.

All library patrons who previously used the Colbern Road Branch will have their holds automatically transferred to East Lee’s Summit unless they request otherwise. Staff at Colbern Road will temporarily move to the new East Lee’s Summit Branch Library.

All Mid-Continent branches remain closed due to coronavirus concerns, but many services are available online.

