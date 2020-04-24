After receiving a generous donation from AGCMO, State Fair Community College launched its first Associated General Contractors of Missouri Student Chapter last fall. Since then, the chapter has grown to 15 members as of spring 2020.

To expand leadership opportunities, the SFCC chapter invited Engineering Design Technology students to join the Construction Management Technology students. The group held an election of officers in fall 2019 and elected William Cook of Jefferson City as president, Emma Boyle of Leeton as vice-president and Holly Thomas of Green Ridge as secretary/treasurer.

The students finished their first service project that replaced carpet with wheelchair-friendly floor covering for SFCC student Julia Lehman. Members removed all furnishings, carpeting and prepped the concrete floor the first day. On the second day, they installed about 750 sq. ft. of glue down vinyl plank flooring, new trim, put most of the furnishing back in place. Members finished transitions and cleanup on the third day.

Service projects give students the chance to develop and increase their construction and leadership skills as they study to become construction management and engineering design professionals. The chapter will be looking for more service projects as soon as the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Last fall, the chapter visited Children’s Mercy Research Tower in Kansas City. McCrown Gordon’s General Superintendent Chad Mussman led the students on an educational tour of the very massive and complex project. It highlighted how modern technology is affecting the complexity and increasing the pace of construction. Members Cook, Boyle, Thomas, Trey Rasick of Lone Jack , Morgan Locke of Houstonia, Brandon Collins of Brookfield, and Advisor and SFCC instructor Richard Vanderweide attended.

Earlier this year, chapter members attended the first Heavy Highway and Infrastructure Conference 2020 at State Technical College of Missouri. The students participated in numerous educational and professional development sessions and panel discussions and visited exhibits.

Associated General Contractors of Missouri represents and serves about 550 construction contractors and industry related companies dedicated to skill, integrity and responsibility. AGCMO student chapters are involved on campus, in the community and the industry. The chapters provide a host of collaborative activities that enhance the students’ learning experiences with opportunities to meet and work with AGCMO member contractors, tours of construction projects, scholarships, peer and professional networking, and leadership development.

The SFCC chapter is one of six student groups in Missouri.

To learn more, visit www.sfccmo.edu/construction-management.