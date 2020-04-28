Concurrent with the May 4th expiration of Governor Parsons Stay-at-Home order, the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge TDD will resume the collection of tolls beginning at 12:01 a.m. on May 4, 2020. Recommended safety guidelines will be maintained during toll collection operations.

Concurrent with the May 4th expiration of Governor Parsons Stay-at-Home order, the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge TDD will resume the collection of tolls beginning at 12:01 a.m. on May 4, 2020. Recommended safety guidelines will be maintained during toll collection operations.

Summer toll rates will be in effect on May 4th, specifically, two-axel passenger vehicles will be assessed $3.00 per trip.

More information will be shared as it is received.