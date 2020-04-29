The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering virtual events to educate and entertain. To access these events, go to https://www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. You will see the various events listed there. Click on the blue “where to join” portion of the event you wish to visit and you will be directed to that event when it is presented live. Upcoming events include:

• The Story Center’s Write-In: 9:30 a.m. today. Writers talk about their work.

• Storytime: 10 a.m. today and Friday.

• Tech Class, Facebook Messenger for Almost All Ages: 1 p.m. today.

• Fear Factor, the Gross Stuff: 2 p.m. today. This is for kids.

• Kids’ Program, 4 p.m. today.

• The Story Center, storytelling performance showcase and masterclass: 6:30 p.m. today.

• Three Ways to Improve Your WordPress Website: 6 p.m. Thursday.

• Local Urban Legends with Paranormal Researcher Becky Ray: 7 p.m. Thursday.

• Kids Program, 2 p.m. Friday.

• Stories for the Family with professional storyteller Joyce Slater: 3 p.m. Friday.

• Springtime Yoga for kids: 4 p.m. Friday.

• Get the Grant with Stephanie Parris: 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Kansas City Public Library is offering online events this week. To find these events, visit https://www.kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar. There is a calendar of events presented there and a link to click on for each event. Some events require RSVP at the above website. This week’s events include:

• Facebook Live Storytime: 10:30 a.m. every day. These sessions include books, songs, and/or fingerplays along with early literacy tips. Saturday sessions include yoga exercises.

• Make Do Tell Comics: 1 p.m. today. This is for kids and teens and provides help in making original comics.

• Stay Healthy At Home: 2 p.m. today. This class provides information on nutrition. RSVP is required.

• Searching for Grants: 4 p.m. today. This event requires RSVP. It can assist in writing grant proposals.

• NikiFit Class, Tabata Plus: 6 p.m. today. This is interval training.

• NikiFit Class, Full Body Exercise Live: 9 a.m. today. This class provides exercise while seated in a chair.

• Make Do Tell STEAM: 1 p.m. Thursday. This provides science activities you can do with things you have at home.

• Tech Tips with Tech Access: 2 p.m., Thursday. RSVP in order to receive a link to the program.

• Live Chat with a Librarian: 2 p.m. Friday. This is for adults.

• Staying Healthy at Home – Gardening: 2 p.m. Friday. This is for adults and requires RSVP.

• Friday Night Family Fun: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Family activities.