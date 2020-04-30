The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced several cost-saving measures Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faculty pay will be cut by 10 percent through July 1. Medical school staff must take a 10 percent pay cut for three months, or a one-week unpaid furlough, based on department needs.

Some medical school faculty members also work in the University of Missouri Hospital, but the cuts don’t apply to nurses and other hospital employees.

It’s yet another in a series of financial hits MU has taken because of the pandemic. The shortfall throughout the University of Missouri System has been estimated at $180 million, out of a budget for non-health care operations of about $2.4 billion.

System President and Interim Chancellor Mun Choi and other top system officials have taken a 10 percent pay cut for three months. The campus has set up a portal for employees who wish to take voluntary pay cuts for three months, but the medical school cuts aren’t voluntary.

Choi has said the pay cuts won’t prevent the need for layoffs.

The campus is preparing for a 12.5 percent cut in its academic operations.

“MU Health Care and the MU School of Medicine have been thoughtful in adjusting our operating to find savings, but we are not immune to the economic impacts that are challenging health systems across the country,” Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care CEO, wrote in a news release.

“Hundreds of inpatient beds have been unoccupied, elective surgeries have been canceled and clinic visits reduced significantly,” he wrote. “We are forced to make some difficult decisions to ensure our long-term financial stability and growth moving forward.”

Dean Steven Zweig noted in an email how how the medical school and MU Health Care has come together to support patients, employees, students and the community.

“We are incredibly proud of you and appreciate our faculty and staff’s dedication, skill and determination as we navigate these challenging times,” Zweig wrote. “We are committed to making all decisions with integrity based on our values, mission and concern for each other.”

He struck a similar tone in the news release.

“These are decisions no leader wants to make and we weigh heavily the potential impact our decisions have on our colleagues,” Zweig wrote. “These are unprecedented times and we don’t have all the answers about what the future holds.”

Cost-saving measures already taken include a 10 percent pay cut for executive leaders of MU Health Care and the medical school, eliminating merit pay increases and canceling more than 300 open positions at MU Health Care and holding or closing another 100 positions in the medical school.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719