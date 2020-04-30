Yvonne Claire (Kenner) Bonfield was born Dec. 28, 1961, the seventh of nine children born to Darwin and Ruth Kenner.

Yvonne Claire (Kenner) Bonfield was born Dec. 28, 1961, the seventh of nine children born to Darwin and Ruth Kenner. She attended school and graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1980. She went on to graduate from the University of North Dakota in 1988 with a degree in occupational therapy. While in college Yvonne was united in marriage with the love of her life, Douglas Bonfield, on Nov. 29, 1986. They loved each other deeply and danced together through life’s great adventures, just the two of them for 20 years. After two decades together they made the beautiful decision to share their love through foster care starting in July 2006. A year later, in Oct. 2007, Yvonne and Doug adopted Nicole, Isaiah, Sabrina and Jonathan. With the addition of four siblings their family was complete. Throughout her career in occupational therapy Yvonne worked at various healthcare facilities, transitioning to five years of home health visits and traveling to patients’ houses, helping them regain strength and independence and no doubt touching the lives of each one of them. Yvonne enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was committed to never missing a family event or reunion. She loved being grandma to Ethan, Elijah and Joseph and was excited for baby Sanchez to arrive, later this year. She had a love for all things musical and shared her beautiful voice with the world through song any chance she got. She and Doug shared their musical gifts in the Ol Front Porch Band and played a variety of gospel, bluegrass and rock music. Anyone who met Yvonne was met with compassion, kindness and a warmth that only a heart after Jesus could give. In fact, Yvonne’s hugs were no ordinary hugs — she insisted they be “heart-to-heart” for a closer connection. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in her early teens when she attended Fahocha Bible Camp and was a bold believer ever since. Her faith was unshakeable, even in the midst of struggle. It didn’t matter what life threw her way she would say, “But God” and carry on trusting in him. She was selfless and obedient in her life’s mission to “do her daddy’s work” as she so lovingly referred to our Lord. She wanted more than anything for those around her to know the love that she experienced in Christ, and her light for Him shined brighter than the sun. Though we prayed for God to heal her in ways that we understood, God ultimately healed her in the most perfect way...the way that she deserved. Yvonne left this earth to meet her Savior face-to-face on April 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. How amazing it must have been to hear Jesus say, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful in a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share in your master’s happiness.” While our hearts are broken without her here we look forward to seeing her again in heaven...the ultimate family reunion! We find peace in knowing that she is now home, free from pain, free from struggles and free from cancer. Though her earthly body has passed away there is no doubt that she is more alive now than ever. Yvonne was welcomed into Heaven by: her parents, Darwin and Ruth Kenner; and sisters, Jan and Deanna.