Press release for April 29

3:51 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Premises were checked.

4:17 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Missouri Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle in front of a house with the subject out with a flashlight. Officers made contact with a subject rummaging through the back of a pickup truck parked on Bridge Street. The subject stated it was their truck and they lived at the residence then changed their statement to the truck belonged to a friend. Upon further investigation Officers verified the vehicle did not belong to them or a friend. The subject refused to identify themselves and then became verbally hostile as officers attempted to detain them in handcuffs. The subject’s true identity was ascertained and it was found that the subject is under the supervision of probation and parole. Probation and parole issued a warrant for the subject and they were transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail for the warrant and possibility of further filing of charges. Investigation continuing.

7:06 a.m., Officer out in the 100 block of E. Bridge to continue investigation of subject tampering with vehicle.

8:01 a.m., Officer speaking on phone with an insurance company in reference condition of a recovered vehicle. Information on the vehicle was provided.

8:22 a.m., Officer at Emergency Services for a vehicle to be sanitized.

9:28 a.m., Officer speaking with subject with questions about possible harassment. Given information and advised of options.

9:48 a.m., Officer out at Calhoun and Elm streets on continuing investigation of burglary and theft.

10:18 a.m., Officer out at residence on Hillside Drive reference continuing investigation. negative contact at this time.

10:28 a.m., Officer out on continuing investigation at Calhoun and Elm streets.

11:10 a.m., Officers out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

11:33 a.m., Officer checking on semi-truck at Third and Washington streets. Subject was filling out paperwork. Everything okay and moving on.

11:39 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

11:41 a.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Bryan Street on a juvenile matter. Parents and juvenile counseled by an officer.

12:18 p.m., Officers out in the area of Mechanic and Trenton streets reference subject yelling at a utility worker. The subject was advised to stop his actions and disturbing the worker.

1:22pm. Officer at the police department to speak with subject reference witness tampering. Report taken to be forwarded to the prosecutor for possible filing of charges.

1:53 p.m., Officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of South Street… It was discovered that the male aggressor in the incident later returned to the property and damaged the door. Formal charges are being sought.

2:22 p.m., Officer at the police department in reference to continuing investigation on child sexual abuse.

2:35 p.m., Officer at the police department to speak with victim of previous phone scam. investigation continuing.

3:10 p.m., Officer out in the 1400 block of Alexander to speak with subject about a subject that was driving while intoxicated. Subjects were counseled by officer.

3:37 p.m., Officer returned a cell phone to a resident that had been recovered in the area of Fair and Dorney.

4:02 p.m., Officer out on continuing investigation at Calhoun and Elm streets.

4:03 p.m., Officers checking a report of children not properly restrained in a vehicle in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. The children were found to be properly restrained.

4:42 p.m., Officers checking report of kids playing on Railway Cars by the Washington Street viaduct. Officers unable to locate.

4:59 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Eleventh Street on a continuing investigation.

5:21 p.m., Report of someone banging on door in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. Officer unable to locate anyone in the area.

5:25 p.m., Dispute over pet ownership in the 200 block of Bridge Street. Unable to determine ownership. No report.

8:20 p.m., Request for officer drive-by in the 10 block of Cherry Street reference late delivery. Officer did so. No report.

5:49 p.m., Animal complaint of annoying dog lunging at subject in the area of Jackson and Broadway Streets. Officer spoke with subject that was walking their dog.

5:52 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of West Business 36 reference the window being damaged at a business at the location.

6:13 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Calhoun Street for a report of property damage to a door of the residence.

6:15 p.m., Officers responded to residence in the 400 block of Calhoun Street reference a domestic dispute. Determined to be verbal and no arrest made.

6:24 p.m., Commercial business alarm at business in 300 block of N. Washington Street. Activated by employee.

7:50 p.m., Report of subject creating a disturbance on the parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The subject left the premises. No report.

9:07 p.m., Officer checked subjects on the parking lot of business at Third and Vine. Repairing vehicle. Moving on.

11:36 p.m., Officer checked subject that was parked on the lot of a closed business in the 100 block of W. Business 36. Subject was advised to leave the premises.

11:54 p.m., Officer checking vehicle parked at closed business in the 2800 block of Grand Avenue. Vehicle unoccupied.

12:00 a.m., Officers responded to 1300 block of Walnut Street in regard to a subject suffering with anxiety issues and wanting to commit self-harm. The subject was contacted and transported for medical evaluation and treatment.

On April 29, the Chillicothe Police received 113 calls for service.