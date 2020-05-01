The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the City of Chillicothe and Livingston County officials, have released the following information pertaining to guidelines as businesses are allowed to re-open.

Guidelines for residents:

Citizens who feel sick should stay home;

Wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently;

Avoid touching your face; and

Sneeze and cough into your elbow or a tissue.

Avoid socializing in groups that do not adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Minimize travel.

Wear masks when in public or in close contact with others.

Additional information:

Shoppers are encouraged to limit to one person per household to limit store congestion.

Parks and recreation: High traffic areas, such as playgrounds, will remain closed through May 31. Summer activities may commence but modifications should be considered to mitigate risk.

Large events or entertainment: Allowable with seating that meets social distancing requirements. This is applicable to movie theaters, stadiums, concerts, attractions, amusement parks, funerals, weddings, graduations and museums.

Churches may hold in-person services but social distancing requirements must be followed. Communal activities such as handshaking and shared communion cups should be avoided. Churches are encouraged to continue to stream services as well.

Fraternal Organizations may gather but must adhere to social distancing standards.

Occupancy Requirements for Business: Businesses with less than 10,000 sq ft must maintain 25% or less of the authorized occupancy. Businesses with more than 10,000 sq ft must maintain 10% or less of the authorized occupancy Employees of the workplace and vendors delivering product are not included in the occupancy.