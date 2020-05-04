The Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at 3:18 p.m., on Saturday, May 2.

According to a press release from Captain Derrick Allen, fire crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Highway C, just west of Highway Z, and found a 4-door truck fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

“(We) Arrived on scene and found a fully involved 4-door truck that had a fifth-wheel trailer attached with a skid steer loaded on it,” he said.

All occupants were out of the vehicle upon the arrival of the firefighters. Approximately 900 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

Allen noted that the truck appeared to be a total loss but the trailer and skid steer appeared

to be unaffected by the fire.

Crews left the scene at 4:06 p.m.