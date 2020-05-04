Clark Street at the bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m. Monday by the streets department for bridge maintenance. Motorists should take alternate routes.
For more information, call the city at 573-581-2100.
Clark Street at the bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m. Monday by the streets department for bridge maintenance. Motorists should take alternate routes.
For more information, call the city at 573-581-2100.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.