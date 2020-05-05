The clinic is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Drive-thru testing of COVID-19 is available for all area residents who meet testing criteria and obtain a referral from a health care provider, prior to arriving at the testing site, is now available, through Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital.

To be tested, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to:

Fever of 100 degrees or higher Loss of smell or taste Cough Shortness of breath Diarrhea Sore throat Body aches

According to a press release from HMC, If an individual experiences any of the designated symptoms within the last 14 days, they need to call their provider to obtain a referral for the drive-thru test at the location at 1100 Washington St. The clinic is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

As of Monday, HMC has tested 321 individuals, 222 are Livingston County residents, 99 from other counties; Wright Memorial has tested 193 individuals, 137 from Grundy County, 34 from Mercer County, 22 from other counties.

