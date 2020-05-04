Starting today, the Livingston County Library will begin implementing its phased reopening plan.

According to a press release from Candice Warren, director of the library, the library staff is beginning to preparing for curbside service, sanitizing and preparing the library for social distancing visits, and getting core operations running smoothly again.

“If patrons have library materials, please use this time to return those items to the book drop so that they can be quarantined and returned to the collection after a 72-hour period,” Warren said, “Check-in will not happen until the quarantine period is observed.”

Wi-Fi extension and extra digital checkouts will continue throughout this week.

Curbside service will begin on May 11, with scheduled hours dedicated to requests and time slots for pickup. Warren said more information will be released about the hours and pick-up schedule.

The physical library building will remain closed to the public until the Board of Trustees meets on Thursday, May 21 to discuss the current COVID-19 status and to determine if it is time to move into the next phase of the reopening plan which will open the building to the public in a limited capacity.

“Safety and concern for patrons and library staff remain the utmost consideration as the Library moves to safely return services back to normal,” Warren noted.