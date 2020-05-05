Happy Birthday Tilly Kate!!

Happy Birthday #6, to our Little Princess, Tilly Kate Smith. Have a fun-filled day Big Girl!!

-----

Yes, we found some morels—following the guided tour of Gabriel T. The outdoorsman that he is, he is certainly the scout in the woods. My 1st time out in years, so decided to make my daily walk a bit different and it sure was, jumping creeks and enjoying it all, and what a delightful supper with those very tasty mushrooms.

-----

Agriculture is such a very important part of our daily lives in so many ways and at this time of year seeing all the farming equipment out in the fields, seeing the tilled grounds, seeing the cows with calves alongside in the pastures ---so much to appreciate.

-----

Again, we want to wish all you wonderful ladies out there a very Happy Mother’s Day. What a privilege in life like no other. There is nothing better, it’s the best gift ever and so enjoyed throughout your life in so many ways. Yes, I am a proud Mother to Gabriel T. To our mother June, she is an amazing 94-year old and we visit her each Tuesday with a window visit at Morningside Center and we are so blessed to see her and chat with her.

-----

Not surprising, they are top-notch—Chillicothe FFA-- receives Missouri Top Chapter Award—the

Missouri FFA Association awarded Chillicothe FFA a Gold Emblem, Top Chapter Award. Chillicothe will compete for the National FFA Chapter Award during the 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. The award indicates Chillicothe chapter is growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture, including farm tours, for local, state and national groups. A heartwarming community activity “Warm Fuzzies”—chapter members, alumni and community members came together and made 80 fleece blankets to donate to Children’s Mercy Hospital along with a monetary donation collected throughout the community.

-----

Blue Mound Chronicles was recently mentioned in another publication, you might receive this,

“Missouri Historical Review” April edition. It is a great read, with lots of wonderful history of our Show-Me State. Yes, Joe, you continue to make the news and here it was in the Book Notes of the Review. Congrats to you and your staff!

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Randy Dennis and Liz Fechtig; Thursday, Doug Doughty, Owen Kehr, Kirk Peterson, Kristine Cranmer, Sharon McNally, Beth Willard, James Smashey, Christy Thorne, Steven Meservey and Lois Gillespie; Friday, Larry Muck, Neil Williams, Diane Stickler and Dale Bowe; Saturday, Our Niece, Tilly Kate Smith #6, Mary Murphy, Rick Barclay, Ryan Hartley and Bill Breeden; Sunday, Francis Reeter, Juanita Assel, Sharon Harper, Steve Lightner, David Gilliland and Bryon Thompson; Monday, Sandy Brown, Gary Breeden and Teri Gardner; Tuesday, Marilyn Dorst, Peggy Waits, Randy Jacobs, Patty Frost, Carol Holder, Wade Campbell, Colton Hargrave, Marilyn Greer, Patsy Nivens, Tracy Wever, Rusty Fitzpatrick and Gareth Wise.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Patrick and Ginger Jones, Joseph (Dub) and Janet England #62, Richard and Carole Myers, Ed and Marla Douglas, Ted and Theresa Hicks, Lyle and Linda Lowe, Scott and Deborah Lindley, Jerry and Judy Lucas #56, Harvey and Barb Harrington, Jim and Ann Meservey #55, Gerry ad Pam Gabel, Ralph and Katheryn Ratliff, Ray and Marsha Jackson, Jewell and Donna L. Frizzell, Chris and Emily Taylor, Roe and Kristi Timmons, Jerry and Donna Lewis, Scott and Lisa Dominique, Robert and Lou Cowherd, Lyndell and Velda Robertson, Ron and Bobbi Mattox, Darrell and Brenda Cooper, Larry and Linda Forck, David and Becca Seipel, Mike and Becky Lewis, Carol and Debbie Timmons and Bryan and Tena Eggers.