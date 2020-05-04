Reports include the Friday morning accident where a semi-truck and trailer overturned on U.S. Highway 36 just west of U.S. Highway 65 into the median of the westbound lanes. The trailer was loaded with hogs.

Press release for May 3

12:50 a.m., Officers checked on pedestrians in the area of Polk and Woodward streets.

Officers advised them of the proper use of sidewalks.

3:12 a.m., Officers stopped a pedestrian walking in the middle of the street on Clay Street

near Reynard Street. The person was advised of the dangers and illegal nature of walking in the middle of the street and the proper use of the sidewalks.

5:34 a.m., Officers checked on a pedestrian walking on Maple Street near Tenth Street.

Officers advised them of the proper use of sidewalks.

10:05 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about landlord/tenant concerns at the police

department. Officers advised the citizen the issue was civil in nature and to speak with

an attorney.

10:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music/noise complaint in the 1000

block of Adam Drive. The investigation is on-going.

10:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music/noise complaint in the 900 block

of Adam Drive. The investigation is on-going.

10:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music/noise complaint in the 900 block

of Adam Dr. The investigation is on-going.

10:24 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property concern. Officers

determined the concern was civil in nature and the citizen was advised to speak with an

attorney.

11:59 a.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the

400 block of Cowgill Street. The investigation is on-going.

12:09 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible fraud at the police department.

1:11 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a

medical call in the 200 block of Brunswick Street.

1:14 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a

medical call in the 1100 block of Grandview Ave.

1:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible parking violation in the 1500 block

of Bryan Street. Officers did not discover a violation.

4:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible missing person from a group home

in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. The person was found okay in a local park.

4:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of

Third Street. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature. No arrests were made.

5:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 1200 block of Locust

Street. The incident was determined to be civil.

6:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possibly intoxicated person yelling, throwing

beer cans and knocking on doors in the 1100 block of First Street. Officers located a person in the area who was upset and looking for their dog.

6:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a person walking near a business, possibly

intoxicated looking at trees in the 600 block of Bus. Highway 36. Officers contacted the

person and did not observe any illegal activity.

7:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog which had been attacked by another dog

in the 1200 block of Cooper Street. Officers contacted both dog owners who agreed to work it out between them.

8:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to teenage males attempting to steal watermelons

from the rear of a business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the teens and the business secured the watermelons.

11:23 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Olive

Street. Officers were unable to locate anything.

Press release for May 2

12:18 a.m., Report of loud music and bonfire in the 300 block of Polk Street. Officers were unable to locate the source of the complaint.

8:57 a.m., Officer conducted a follow-up with Children’s Division in reference to a call in the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

9:21 a.m., Report of possible power lines down at Westview and Jackson Streets. Officer could not locate any downed lines.

12:03 p.m., Officer speaking with a subject on phone with a property dispute. The subject was advised to contact legal representation for civil matter.

12:08 p.m., Officer provided a courtesy ride to a subject, from 800 block of S. Washington Street to 1100 block of Cooper Street.

7:00 p.m., Officer out to make contact with a subject in the 400 block of Martin Street on a continuing investigation. Negative contact with subject.

7:09 p.m., Request to check well-being of older subject with a walker, walking on Maple Street toward J.F. Kennedy Avenue. The subject was contacted and just heading home.

7:21 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent drivers racing around Danner Park. No vehicles were observed upon officers’ arrival.

8:44 p.m., Officer assisted another agency on a traffic stop on westbound U.S. Highway 36, just east of U.S. Highway 65. Subject vehicle had no tail lights.

10:39 p.m., Commercial Business alarm in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers checked premises and located an unlocked door. The building was searched and nothing found. Door was secured.

Press release for May 1

2:16 a.m., Officer out checking unoccupied vehicles at a business in the 2800 block of Grand Avenue.

3:08 a.m., Officer out checking a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. Subject moved on.

3:42 a.m., Semi-Truck and trailer overturned on U.S. Highway 36 just west of U.S. Highway 65 into the median of the westbound lanes. The trailer was loaded with hogs. Driver sustained no injuries and the trailer was up-righted by Gabrielson Wrecker and Officers were able to leave the scene 7:57 a.m. Report to follow.

4:31 a.m., Report of a suspicious subject outside a residence in the 900 block of Frederick Street. Officers unable to immediately respond to call due to vehicle accident U.S. Highways 36 and 65. The subject was advised of delayed response. Officer was able to respond 5:19 a.m.,. Officer unable to locate anyone.

6:58 a.m., Officer on traffic detail South Junction for overturned semi-truck and trailer.

7:20 a.m., Officers travelled to Kansas City on continuing investigation.

8:19 a.m., Officer responded to the 1200 block of Alexander in reference to a juvenile taking their parent’s vehicle without their knowledge, during the night. Situation handled by officer.

10:43 a.m., Officer taking patrol vehicle to be sanitized.

10:58 a.m., Well-being check residence in the 200 block of Southwest Drive. Door was observed open and no one would come to the door or answer phone. Officers located resident back of house. All okay.

12:41 p.m., Officer responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference an incident of shoplifting. A 34 year-old-old Kirksville resident was apprehended, cited and released.

1:46 p.m., Officers checking well-being of subject acting strangely at Locust and J.F. Kennedy. Situation taken care of by Emergency Services.

4:04 p.m., Officer out business in the 1000 block of Graves Street on a follow-up investigation.

4:13 p.m., Officers took a walk-in report at the police department of stealing that occurred on April 30. in the 200 block of Polk Street. Officers were advised that a pressure/power washer was stolen out of the back of a pick-up truck. Description of the washer was obtained and the Investigation is continuing.

5:43 p.m. Officers and Emergency Services responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of N. Washington Street. Everything was determined okay.

5:51 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Polk Street conducting follow-up investigation on theft.

6:00 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject that was sitting in a parking aisle on the lot at a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject was gone upon officer’s arrival.

6:38 p.m., Report of young child laying in the street near Clay and Elm streets. Officer contacted the mother of the child and it was discovered that the child had been dared to do it. Advised to stop such actions.

6:54 p.m., Noise complaint from Jameson Street near Gravesville Park. Someone blowing vehicle horn. Officer made contact with some people who were working on a vehicle. Advised them of the complaint and unable to determine if they were the suspect.

7:56 p.m., Complaint of motorcycle being driven in a careless and imprudent manner southbound on Fair Street by Vo-Tech. Officer unable to locate.

8:52 p.m., Officer provided a courtesy ride to subject that had been told to leave the residence of where they had been staying. Subject was taken to a local motel.

9:15 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Calhoun and Elm streets, for an equipment violation. Investigation revealed that the 19-year-old Chillicothe resident was in possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The subject was transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

10:03 p.m., Report of subjects in Danner Park, possibly intoxicated. Officers checked premises and were unable to locate anyone.

10:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 400 block of Wise Street, in reference to taking a report for property damage. Investigation is continuing this time.

10:17 p.m., Report of loud party in the area of 1200 block of Grandview Avenue. Officer was unable to locate any noise.

10:20 p.m., Suspicious vehicle observed in the 1400 block of Polk Street. Caller thought may be messing around residence of subject that is not currently the residence. Caller said the people never got out of vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

11:08 p.m., Report of young kids laying in the street in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue. Kids were located in the area, but denied being the violaters.

11:44 p.m., Loud music complaint in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Contacted residents who were outside with recreational fire and advised them of the complaint. They advised that they would keep music down.

11:56 p.m., Check subject in vehicle in front of Missouri License Examiner’s office. Found subject asleep in vehicle. Friend was called to provide them with a ride. No report.

Press release for April 30

12:57 a.m., Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 900 block of Vine Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle that appeared to have struck several telephone poles in an alley. Upon further investigation a male was arrested for careless and imprudent driving and driving while intoxicated. The male was processed at the police department and released on citations and a pending court date.

2:56 a.m., Officer was out in the 1300 block of Walnut Street on a follow-up investigation from a previous domestic disturbance.

5:07 a.m., Officer conducted a well-being check on a couple at Third and Hickory streets. Subjects were just out for their morning walk.

8:52 a.m., Officers conducting a well-being check on a resident in the 1300 block of Easton Street. Officers contacted the subject and they were okay.

9:50 a.m., Officer transporting subject to medical facility in St. Joseph for evaluation and treatment.

10:48 a.m., Officer at the police department spoke with subjects in reference to a possible phone scam. Determined to be a legitimate dealing. No report.

12:17 p.m., Officers out in the 1600 block of Springhill Street to perform a well-being check. Was determined that the subject was not home.

2:12 p.m., Officers out business in the 200 block of E. Jackson Street on a compliance check. Only workers present. No business transactions.

2:39 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of South Street on a continuing investigation.

2:40 p.m., Officer located signage on Mitchell Road that belongs to a location on MO Route V, near East Street. Attempt made to contact owners.

5:16 p.m., Officer responded to Lowe’s Acres to assist Emergency Services in reference an accident involving a golf cart. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. No report taken.

7:04 p.m., Report of dog bite having occurred in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street and victim being taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Victim is brother-in-law of owner. Report and photos taken for investigation.