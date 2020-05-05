A Chillicothe man was arrested and charged with property damage following a domestic disturbance.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on April 30 his office received a call, and deputies responded to a domestic disturbance that had resulted in a male suspect allegedly destroying a work computer valued at $700 and theft or destruction of an iPAD valued at $500.

Cox said further investigation resulted in the arrest of Daniel Smith, 33, Chillicothe, for the alleged violation(s).

Smith was initially incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and a formal charge was filed of alleged property damage-2nd degree. The morning of May 4, Smith had a teleconference court appearance and, according to Cox was released on bond with specific condition(s).