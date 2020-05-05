As a result of the accident, Dallas Hall, 18, Jamesport, had serious injuries.

An 18-year-old resident of Jamesport had serious injuries following an accident on Highway 190, seven miles west of Chillicothe at 6:24 p.m., yesterday.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Dylan Tolle, 17, Chillicothe, was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger west on Missouri Highway 190 when he attempted to pass a vehicle on the crest of the hill, causing his vehicle to strike on the front passenger side of a 2010 Chevy HHR driven by 74-year-old James Fish, Jamesport. Due to the impact, Fish’s vehicle overturned.

As a result of the accident, a passenger in the Tolle vehicle, Dallas Hall, 18, Jamesport, had serious injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) for treatment. According to the patrol’s report, he was not wearing a seatbelt. Fish was also taken to HMC for treatment of moderate injuries.