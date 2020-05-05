Norma A. Mitzel, 90, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake where she has resided since Feb. 2014.

Norma A. Mitzel, 90, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake where she has resided since Feb. 2014. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Wednesday, May 6 from 1 until 4 p.m. with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Visitation on Thursday, May 7 will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake will be from 9 until 10 a.m. The Rosary will be at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial, with family only at 10:30 a.m. with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Norma Arlene, daughter of Gilman and Alma (Berg) Elton was born on July 13, 1929, in Adams, ND. She grew up on the farm in rural Adams and was educated and graduated from Adams High School. As a young girl, Norma had a strong work ethic and helped on the family farm, worked in the potato fields, worked in cook cars and worked at the S & L Store in Grafton, ND, at the age of 15. Norma was married to Bob Olson and from this union three children were born, Rodney, Roger and Julie Olson. They established their home in Grafton later moving to Vancouver, WA, and returning to ND where Devils Lake became their home. Norma was united in marriage to Frank Mitzel on May 19, 1965, and they shared 37 years of love and marriage until his death on May 18, 2002. They made their home on the Mitzel farm, west of Devils Lake. Norma’s priority was always her family and she was a devoted wife and mother. She worked as a waitress at Grandmas Café, clerk at Our Own Hardware, waitress at the 313 Supper Club until she learned the art of bartending which became her profession at the Night Owl Lounge, Eagles Club and the Elks Lodge. Norma was a people person and loved her customers. Not wanting to retire completely, she began work at Walmart, retiring in 2005 due to health problems. Norma and Frank were dedicated to each other and loved their children and grandchildren with all their heart. They loved playing cards with friends and family, spending quiet nights at home watching TV and treasured any time spent with family. Norma looked to her Lord for strength to get through all the trials of life and thanked Him each day for all the blessings of life. Norma was an avid reader, loved tending her flowers and enjoyed watching a good program on TV. She loved the company of friends and family, welcoming them in for a delicious meal and a good cup of coffee. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and also enjoyed membership in the Eagles and Elks Auxiliary and was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary. Norma’s loving family include; her children, Rodney Olson and Roger Olson (Eileen Hunt) all of Gresham, OR, Julie Olson (Kay) of Devils Lake and Nancy (Dennis) Kurtz of St. Michael, ND; grandchildren, Amy (Greg) Bohn, Highland Ranch, CO, Justin (Elly) Olson, Eugene, OR, Jordan Olson, Portland, OR, Josh Olson, Vancouver, WA, Heather Adcox, Fargo, ND, Carey Hassett, Minot, ND, Jessica Kurtz (fiancé Christian Boknecht), Lincoln, ND, and Kristina (Chris) Olson, Valley City, ND; step-granddaughter, Theresa Helland (Levi Vilandre) Devils Lake; great-grandchildren, Callie, Cameron, Pilar, Chloe, Calvin, Mya and Flora; great-great-granddaughter, Lyrah; sister, Betty (Leroy) Stensland, Cavalier, ND; brother-in-law, Daniel Kouba, Michigan, ND; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ned and Karen Mitzel, Devils Lake; many nieces, nephews and their families. Norma was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Frank; sister, Gladys Udby; and brother-in-law, Ellsworth; sister, Marjorie Kouba; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pauline and Stanley Fadz, Fred and Doris Mitzel, Jack and Betty Mitzel, George and Katherine Russ; and father and mother-in-law, Frank and Helen Mitzel.