Press release for May 4

1:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person attempting to forcibly enter a residence unlawfully in the 100 block of Polk St. At 2:05 am, Officers located and arrested a 47-year-old male. The male was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

8:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a check the well-being of a female in the 1200 block of Clay Street. It was found that the female’s well-being was okay, but the female and her caregiver were in disagreement on several issues. Officers responded to this address several times throughout the day. Officers assisted both parties in resolving their issues and were provided options for their separation. This investigation is being monitored and is ongoing.

8:50 a.m., officers responded to 105 N. Herriford Street in reference to a report of a protection order violation. As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old male was arrested for violation of a protection order and transported to Daviess DeKalb Jail where he was later charged through the Livingston County Courts.

9:15 a.m., Officers took a report over the phone in reference to a computer tower that had been stolen from an office in the 500 block of Mohawk Drive. This investigation is ongoing and follow-ups will continue.

9:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Business Highway 36 in reference to a male sleeping on a tarp on the property. Officers responded and spoke with a male who was attempting to get to the Chariton County area. The male was advised to move along when safely possible.

11:28 a.m., Officers received a report of illegal dumping in the 1300 block of Clay Street. As a result of the investigation a suspect was identified and an investigation is ongoing.

12:50 p.m., Officers took a report of a stolen weed eater and chain saw in the 300 block of S. Mitchell Avenue. This incident remains under investigation.

12:56 p.m., Officers took a report of a theft of a wallet from a vehicle that occurred in the 1000 block of Graves Street, on May 3, at approximately 1 p.m.

2:05 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street, in reference to threats being made from a daughter to a mother. Officers conducted the investigation, learned it was a verbal argument and parties were separated. No arrests were made and mental health issues were a factor in this incident.

2:20 p.m., Officers took a report of a Tauras 9mm G2C, black in color with one magazine in a factory box, stolen out of a vehicle trunk in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Investigation continues. If you have any information in regards to this stolen firearm, please contact the Chillicothe Police Department.

3:55-4:40 p.m., Officers conducted stationary radar in the 1500 block of Bryan Street after there had been several complaints of drivers driving carelessly and speeding.

5:00 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to three individuals stealing. During officers response, one of the individuals attempted to run and hide, but was met by an off-duty police officer. A 32-year-old male, 2-year-old female, and a 48-year-old female were all arrested, processed, and issued citations with a municipal court appearance before the judge.

7:15 p.m., Officers took a call in the 1000 block of Third Street in reference to a complaint of four-wheelers and the drivers disturbing a citizen’s peace.

9:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Wise Street in reference dog ordinance violation of a dog being tied outside. Remember, animals need to be on a pulley system and please review the City of Chillicothe animal ordinance 205.300-430. https://ecode360.com/28070137

Numerous traffic stops, continuing investigations and building security checks are being conducted. We are starting to get back to business as usual all the while still following CDC guidelines for the safety of our officers and the community.

On May 4, the Chillicothe Police Department received 77 calls for service.