At 2:21 a.m., the morning of May 7, the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) received a call from dispatch of an automatic fire alarm at Ricks Computer Service at 708 S.Washington St.

“Upon arrival, we found no visible fire or smoke. There was no key access on site. Dispatch tried multiple times to contact the owner of the business,” Captain Les Hinnen said in a press release. “After no contact with the owner we used a “K” tool to gain access to the business.”

Crews reported finding no fire or smoke in the business.

“A few moments after entering the building the burglar alarm sounded,” Hinnen said. “We cleared the building for any signs of fire and exited the building. As we began to go back in service dispatch told us they had made contact with the owner and he was on his way.”

Once the business owner was on-site crews informed him of the lock broken by the CFD crews to gain access and used the opportunity to educate him about knox boxes.

Any business owners interested in getting a knox box for their business should call the CFD.