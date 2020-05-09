The main campus and the Ketcham Community Center will reopen buildings and facilities on Monday, May 11,

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) main campus and the Ketcham Community Center will reopen buildings and facilities on Monday, May 11, with specific measures in place to ensure the safety of students, visitors, faculty and staff and community is upheld. May 11 will begin NCMC’s summer hours of operation with campus services and buildings being open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The Ketcham Center will be open Monday-Friday 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Ketcham will be closed on Sundays until June 1 (pending pandemic guidelines).

According to a press release from Kristi Harris, chief of staff, employees will be returning to campus at a gradual pace that still allows services to be available. Individuals are requested to continue to communicate through virtual tools and phone when all possible. If visiting campus, appointments are encouraged. Walk-in visits are welcome but may encounter additional wait times to comply with social distancing measures. NCMC is now accepting requests for on-campus tours, OAR registrations, advising appointments, and other services for our current and future students. All facilities will be open beginning May 11 including the Campus Store and the Ketcham Community Center while establishing best practices for social distancing and sanitization measures. Sites and campuses other than the main campus located in Trenton will have limited availability and hours of operation. Those wishing to visit other NCMC sites are encouraged to contact sites for assistance via phone prior to visiting. Individuals are asked not to visit NCMC campuses, sites, or facilities if they are probable or suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

The Ketcham Community Center will be limiting the number of people in the facility at one time, checking temperatures prior to entry, and only allowing members. Seniors only block will be from 5-6 a.m./10 a.m. -12 p.m. and only those over 16 will be allowed entry. Individuals under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Nonmembers may purchase a membership, but no day passes will be accepted. For the full list of KCC guidelines, visit https://www.ncmissouri.edu/studentlife/novel-coronavirus/.

For questions about NCMC’s guidelines beginning May 11 or summer hours of operation, please contact the president’s office at 660-359-3948 x1203 or visit https://www.ncmissouri.edu/studentlife/novel-coronavirus/. For questions about the Ketcham Community Center, call x1450.