Press release for May 6

2:23 a.m., Officer checked the well-being of subjects in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. Was cleaning crew of area business.

5:05 a.m., Officer checking Litton Stadium. All okay. Gates are locked.

5:11 a.m., Officer checking report of suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Vehicle okay. Known to be at location in the past and owner is known.

8:24 a.m., Officer at Street Department for vehicle maintenance.

9:06 a.m., Officers out at business in the 300 block of N. Washington Street on continuing investigation.

9:20 a.m., Officer out at business in the 500 block of Park Lane on continuing investigation.

10:51 a.m., Officer in position at Christison Addition for storm warning siren test.

10:56 a.m., Officer in position at Webster and Grandview for storm warning test.

11:25 a.m., Parking complaint in 1500 block of Bryan Street. No violation was observed by Officer.

11:56 a.m., Officer out at business in the 800 block of Elm Street on a continuing investigation.

12:34 p.m., Officer reported to the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36 to a two vehicle accident. A vehicle backing from a parking stall struck a vehicle that was driving past. No injuries and minor damage observed.

1:29 p.m., Officer located a dog that was earlier reported missing, The dog was reunited with the owner.

2:42 p.m., Suspicious vehicle parked at business in the 500 block of E. Business Highway 36. Officers made contact with vehicle. Subject was waiting on a worker.

2:50 p.m., Officer assisting Children’s Division in the 400 block of J F Kennedy on an investigation.

3:34 p.m., Officer assisted a resident near 15th and Easton streets that was having trouble with their garage door. Got the resident into their house.

6:00 p.m., Officer responded to the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a leaving the scene of an accident. Information obtained and investigation continuing.

6:55 p.m., Officer made contact with a subject in regard to investigation of leaving the scene of an accident. The driver received a citation for the must appear in court charge.

7:05 p.m., Officer monitored traffic for speeders in the 1500 block of Bryan Street after having received complaints of speeding vehicles in the area. No violations were observed at this time.

7:25 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street with an unruly juvenile trying to run from guardian. Situation was handled by officer.

8:44 p.m., Officer stood by as employees were leaving a business in the 500 block of S. Washington Street.

8:57 p.m., Parking complaint in the 100 block of Wilson Street. Vehicle determined to be broken down.

9:06 p.m., Report of two semi-truck units having minor collision on parking lot in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. Drivers are exchanging insurance information.

10:48 p.m., Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Williams Street. Disagreement over a pet. No arrests made. One party left premises.

On May 6, the Chillicothe Police Department received 112 calls for service.