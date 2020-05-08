Officials with the Chillicothe R-II School District has released the following information in regards to pick-up and drop off of items at district schools.

Chillicothe Elementary School and Chillicothe Early Learning Center pre-K and kindergarten students pick-up and drop off time is 4-6 p.m., May 12. First-grade students nay pick-up and drop-off items from 4-6 p.m., on May 14.

Teachers will be outside to collect library books, classroom books and materials and will also return students’ supplies from their classrooms.

Dewey students and families can pick-up and drop-off items on Dickinson Street from 4 -6 p.m. Fourth grade should report to the school with any school items on May 12 and fifth graders should report to the school with their materials on May 14.

The Chillicothe Middle School supply return schedule is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 11 for eighth-graders; May 12 for seventh-graders; and May 13 for sixth-graders. A parent or the student will be allowed in the building to collect items from lockers. The first stop when in the building should be the office where instructions will be given for returning Chromebooks, textbooks and additional school property. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and visitors are “invited” to wear protective masks.

The schedule for Chillicothe High School’s remaining collection schedule is from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 11 for juniors, May 12 for sophomores, May 13 for freshmen and May 14 will be used as a make-up day for all grades.

Social distancing will be required and staff will monitor the number of people in the building to ensure guidelines are followed.

All students need to bring Chromebooks, chargers, hotspots, textbooks, library books, fine money, etc. Students will also be allowed to collect personal items from their lockers and projects from classrooms. Students should also be prepared to pay any fines they have and drop off any school items they may have including sports or band uniforms and equipment.