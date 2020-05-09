During a special online meeting Friday, the Chillicothe R-II School Board approved the hiring of several employees and approved the list of graduates, pending successful completion of required work.

According to a press release the board agreed to hire Melinda Kincade as a behavioral interventionist at Dewey Elementary School. Alicia Kieffer was also hired as a fourth-grade teacher.

The board also accepted the resignation or notice of retirement from Mariykn Kay Saale, high school foodservice worker and Ronda Hapaes, nurse at Chillicothe Elementary School.

The following district employees were approved to take on additional duties. Kelsie will now be the assistant volleyball coach; Canaan Fairly, assistant softball coach and Darren Smith will lead the girl’s golf team.