Press release for May 7

1:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Williams Street, regarding a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with several subjects at the residence. Two of the subjects were leaving the residence for the night and the others went to bed. No arrests were made.

2:16 a.m., Officers responded along with Emergency Services to a business fire alarm in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. No fire was found. Unknown cause for alarm activation.

7:51 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Turner Street on a continuing investigation.

9:04 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street on a public relations detail.

9:04 a.m., Officer out at Emergency Services to sanitize patrol vehicle.

9:20 a.m., Officers checking suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of 1000 block of Graves Street. Determined to have improper Illinois registration.

10:11 a.m., Officers stopped the suspicious vehicle with improper registration in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. The driver, a 25-year-old resident of Chicago, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended. The subject was transported to the police department, processed and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail to be held in lieu of charges.

10:32 a.m., Report vehicle being driven in a careless and imprudent manner in the 400 block of Jackson Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

12:12 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Reynard Street. Verbal argument only and no arrest were made. One of the involved parties left the scene.

1:23 p.m., Officer out at courthouse with paperwork for prosecutor’s office.

1:33 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Turner Street on a continuing investigation.

2:18 p.m., Officer performed a prisoner transport to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

2:24 p.m., Officer requested to a residence in the 400 block of Williams Street in reference to a theft. Upon officers arrival and investigation, no report was required.

2:52 p.m., Officer performing a computer stress test at the PD on a continuing investigation.

3:10 p.m., Officer speaking with a subject that is reporting harassment. Subject was advised manner to receive protection order.

3:13 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Walnut Street on a continuing investigation.

3:40 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on a child neglect investigation. Investigation continuing.

3:50 p.m., Subject at the police department reporting their son had been struck with a baseball bat. Information taken and report generated. Investigation continuing.

4:11 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of N. Washington in reference to a three car motor vehicle crash where a vehicle had slowed for a turn and a vehicle behind it was struck in the rear by the third vehicle which pushed it into the rear of the first vehicle. Upon arrival, officers concluded there were no injuries and one vehicle was towed from the scene. An accident report was taken.

4:54 p.m., Officers responded to 1000 Graves Street in reference to a reported shoplifting. Upon arrival and gaining of information, two suspects were arrested and subsequently released with citations to appear in court.

5:25 p.m., Parking complaint at Clay and Martin streets. Subject was contacted by officers and advised to move vehicle. Subject moved the vehicle.

6:47 p.m., Check well-being of dog in the 400 block of Williams Street. Dog appears to be fine. No report.

7:20 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Wise Street on a continuing investigation. Officer was unable to make contact.

9:08 p.m., Complaint of vehicle with no tail-lights that was westbound on U.S. Highway 36 just east of town. Officers were unable to make contact with the vehicle.

10:02 p.m., Subjects in the police department to speak with officer about a continuing situation of harassment.

11:11 p.m., Noise complaint of subject yelling and making noise at a residence behind the 900 block of Vine Street. Officers were unable to locate.

On May 7, the Chillicothe Police Department received 98 calls for service.