We are so blessed!!

“Six of the Best Doctors in the World.

1. Sun 2. Rest 3. Exercise 4. Diet 5. Self Respect 6. Friends”

-Charlie Chaplin

-----

Chillicothe resident Norma J. Hobbs will celebrate her 80th birthday Wednesday, May 27. In honor of this event her family is requesting a card shower. Well wishes and cards may be sent to Norma J. Hobbs, 3013 Comanche Street, Chillicothe, Mo. 64601.

-----

For the Outdoor Folks—the spring turkey hunt began great with more than 150,000 Missouri Hunters headed to that special spot. For the Youth Hunters 2,712 Turkeys were checked in during the annual two-day season. The Highest Number taken by youngsters in three years. And then what about the States 1st ever Elk-Hunting Season set for the fall—there will be archery in October and firearms in December.

-----

Splendid Idea—Pam Jarding, Executive Director at Main Street, Chillicothe---“Downtown Window Shopping”. Wonderful stroll around the square Thursday, seeing what the local businesses have on display and shopping local, well, yes, came back with two great finds. Compliments to the Locals—Lauhoff Jewelry, Boji Stone, Salty Hippo, Sensenich Jewelry, K&M Popcorn, Country Crafts, Clifton’s, Charmed Nook, Beemer’s, Friends, Cultural Corner, Coconut Grove and Aspirations Apparel.

Met a great new shop keeper, Amy Jackson at Salty Hippo, down on the square, restoring the building, with the awesome glass front, took a peek at the exposed brick walls inside, it is going to be a fun place. Amy is daughter of Lynn and Janis Jackson, Chillicothe.

-----

Another Shout Out to Chillicothe—hometown to lots of graduating seniors, and everyone knows the conditions surrounding this amazing event throughout the universe. We all must take the time and have a very rewarding walk down Washington Street and around the square and study the windows in the businesses showing off the 124 Chillicothe High School graduating Seniors in a salute to them all. Thank you to Chillicothe Area Chamber, area businesses and residents who donated time, talent and supplies to get this done.

-----

We again want to encourage you to pick up a Blue Mound Chronicles book here at the paper office-- $17.95 for a great read. It’s a great thought if you have extra time right now to spend on the porch or just lounging. Cheers to you Joe Dillard!!!

----

Birthdays this week include: today, Dale Kirkpatrick, Jamie Christopher, Andy Clemen, Larry Hudgins, Ellie Rayann Condron and Betty Molloy; Thursday, Terry Bristow, good buddy Diane McKiddy, Virgil Keller, Connor Keithley, Wayne Cunningham, Lisa Dominique, Clayton Reeter, Herman Trinidad, Carolyn Gilgour, Zach Ireland, Kathy Campbell, Amy Horton and Marcia Beemer; Friday, Jennie Tipton, Darrell Skipper, Donald Thompson, Doug Thorne, Aline Moffatt and Jim Houseworth; Saturday, Debbie Higgins, Tena Eggers, Vesta Casada, Jared Lee, Keith Bailey and Grace Anderson; Sunday, Darren Lauhoff, Jim Muck, Kenny Duckworth, JoAnn Gibson, Amy Danner, Betty Kincade and Chris Conway; Monday, Larry Vance, Jack Graves, Scott Hamrick, Brian Eggers, Tommy Pfaff, Chase Powell, Jeff Rinehart and RoyAnn

Quinn Mallott; Tuesday, Tony Fairchild, John Willard, Kathy Rinehart, Emily Bullock, Sherry Jones, Kayla Thorne, Kristy Clampitt, Linda Barnes and Cody Arr.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Jerry and Donna Lewis, Gerald and Carolyn Stephens #66, Randy and Sheila Clark #43, Don and Claire Ratliff #60, Wendel and Diane Kerns #54, Walt and Darlene Rives, Scott and Deborah Lindley, Ray and Marsha Jackson, Ralph and Kathryn Ratliff, Gerry and Pam Gabel, Jewell and Donna L. Frizzell, Chris and Emily Taylor, Jerry and Fern Albertson, Ron and Rosemary Searcy, Robert and Amanda Howe, Tim and Lory Wimmer, Jeff and Hillary Beemer, Steve and Judith Shoot, Jim and Karen Kay Summerville, Hubert and Virginia Headrick, Jerry and Judy Lucas, Brian and Tena Eggers, Jim and Ann Meservey, two of our favorites-- Patrick and Ginger Jones, Carl and Deb Timmons, Mike and Becky Lewis, David and Becca Seipel, Robert and Lou Cowherd and Scott and Lisa Dominique.