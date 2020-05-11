Weekend police reports.

Press release for May 10

1:27 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a report of a runaway juvenile. Officers were able to locate the juvenile who was reunited with their parents safely.

10:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street for a male subject refusing to leave a residence. Upon Officers arrival the subject had left the residence.

3:07 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Harvester Road for a report of illegal dumping. Officers are continuing to investigate.

6:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street for a report of a small child playing near the road. Officers contacted the parents of the child about the incident.

Press release for May 9

5:05 a.m., Officer arrested a 61-year-old Jamesport resident at the police department on an active warrant from Trenton that was issued for failure to appear on a code violation. The subject was released after posting a $200 bond.

7:49 a.m., Complaint of a loud noise possibly an explosion, in the area of the 900 block of Summit Drive. Officers were unable to locate the source of the noise.

8:33 a.m., Report of a possible drug related item that has been found by a dumpster in the 500 block of Graves Street. The item was recovered by officer for disposal.

8:50 a.m., Reported possible domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Springhill Street. Separation occurring and subject sitting outside. The parties were contacted and the subject outside left the scene. No arrests and no report.

10:06 a.m., Disturbance at business in the 700 block of Elm Street. Subject in business using profanity toward an employee. Officers made contact with the suspect and advised them that the business did not want them to return to the property.

11:42 a.m., Officers checked on the condition of a dog in the 1500 block of Woodrow Avenue and found that remedies in care were needed. Owners were given 48 hours to take care of issues.

2:08 p.m., Subject on a 4-wheel ATV attempted to evade an officer after the officer had seen the subject and was aware that they didn’t possess a valid driver’s license. The subject was apprehended in the 300 block of Webster Street and placed in the patrol unit where they intentionally injured their forehead by striking it on the safety screening. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center, treated and released with citations.

3:18 p.m., Complaint of neighborhood harassment in the 1200 block of Hogan Street. Parties were contacted by an officer and it was determined as only a misunderstanding. No report.

3:37 p.m., Report of debris in the roadway near Simpson Park. Officers were unable to locate any debris.

5:17 p.m., Officer assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department with testing of an intoxicated driver from Illinois.

6:15 p.m., Report from subject in the 400 block of Polk Street of possible theft. No report at this time. Continuing investigation awaiting contact from the actual owner of the property.

6:18 p.m., Officer at a residence in 400 block of Elm Street reference some damage to a flowering plant that was inflicted during the attempt to stop the 4-wheeler violation. No report requested.

6:43 p.m., Residential alarm in the 500 block of Elmdale Road. Officers checked premises. All okay.

8:26 p.m., Reported possible domestic disturbance in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. Male and female on parking lot and yelling. Officers were unable to locate anyone at the scene.

8:51 p.m., Officer performing special detail for employees of a business in the 500 block of S. Washington Street at the closing time of business.

9:46 p.m., Officer checking suspicious vehicle in the Park Center parking lot. All okay, subjects just talking.

10:29 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 900 block of S. Washington Street. Delivery failed to secure door. Premises were checked and determined okay.

11:09 p.m., Reported disturbance in the 1400 block of McVey Street. Subject acting irrational and yelling was detained while officers investigating the incident. Statements were received from witnesses and the subject was later released from the police department.

11:47 p.m., Report of possible intoxicated driver on a parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Subject was not intoxicated, merely sleeping.

On May 9, the Chillicothe Police received 94 calls for service.

Press release for May 8

12:05 a.m., Report of a vehicle down the embankment and in the median of U.S. Highway 36 approx. ¼ mile west of U.S. Highway 65. The Missouri State Highway Patrol cited the driver, a 23-year-old resident from Braymer for driving while intoxicated. No injuries were received in the crash and only minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

2:47 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Premises checked by officers.

12:40 p.m., Subject reported as being angry and creating a disturbance in the 500 block of N. Washington. Suspect reported to have left the area on a riding lawnmower. Officers contacted the subject in the 500 block of Locust Street. The subject was advised to not return to the business where he had created the disturbance and that he could not be using the mower as a regular means of transportation.

2:06 p.m., Call from business in the 700 block of Elm Street in reference to subjects possibly trying to steal from the business by switching price labels. Business provided a description of suspects and wanted to provide information on their actions. No report.

2:35 p.m., Request to check well-being of resident in the 200 block of Herriford Street. The subject was contacted and was okay.

3:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of South Washington Street in reference to a report of a two-vehicle crash. A northbound vehicle attempting a left turn onto Green Street, failed to yield to a southbound vehicle on Washington Street. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

3:24 p.m., Complaint of a dog barking in the 1100 block of Polk Street. Officers made contact with owner and the dog was put inside.

4:02 p.m., Subject in the police department to report a domestic disturbance. The subject was referred to another jurisdiction after it was discovered to have occurred in another county.

6:07 p.m., Officers responded to the parking lot of the police department in reference to an issue with a child exchange. Situation handled by officer.

7:01 p.m., Complaint of dog barking in the 1600 block of Maple Street. No one at residence upon officers’ try to contact. Complainant will call when owner is home. No report made.

7:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street regarding a report of shoplifting. A female subject was issued a municipal citation for stealing and was released. This case will be forwarded to the City Prosecutor.

8:13 p.m., Officer reported to business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of stealing. On investigation, a 27-year-old Carrollton resident was arrested, processed and released with a citation to court.

8:16 p.m., Officers and Emergency Services responded to a fire alarm in the 700 block of Clay Street. Upon site inspection, no fire was located. All clear.

8:34 p.m., Loud music complaint in the 400 block of Herriman Street. Officer contacted the subjects and they turned the music off.

10:10 p.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle parked for extended period of time at business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street and only movement observed in vehicle is a dog. Officer checked and driver was inside the business.

On May 8, the Chillicothe Police Department received 82 calls for service.