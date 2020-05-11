All patients admitted to Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital are now being tested for COVID-19. According to a press release, the hospitals began his new procedure on Thursday, May 7, all patients admitted to a Saint Luke's Health System hospital, including HMC and Wright Memorial Hospital, are being tested for COVID-19. The universal inpatient COVID-19 testing approach includes patients admitted for observation as well as those fully admitted as inpatients. Additionally, all patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 at the drive-up clinic in Chillicothe at least 48-72 hours prior to the procedure.

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to:

Fever of 100 degrees or higher; Loss of smell or taste; Cough; Shortness of breath; Diarrhea; Sore throat; or Body aches.

If an individual experiences any of the designated symptoms within the last 14 days, they will need to call their provider to obtain a referral for the drive-thru test at 1100 Washington St.

Officials with St. Luke’s also released testing numbers for Wright Memorial and HMC.

Wright Memorial has tested 210 individuals; 150 from Grundy County, 36 from Mercer County and 24 from other counties;

HMC has tested 402individuals; 268 Livingston County residents, 37 from Grundy County, 9 from Mercer County, 88 from other counties.

Hedrick and Wright Memorial combined – 612

