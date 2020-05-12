Pickup hours during the week will run from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The Livingston County Library will be offering contactless material pickup starting May 11.

Candice Warren, library administrator said, the steps for the process are as follows:

1. Call during operating hours at 660-646-0547 or 660-646-0563 to place library material orders.

Before calling, please try to prepare a list of items or authors that you would like to request. Feel free to place an electronic hold within Evergreen, if that is your normal means of placing a hold. Please be mindful that the courier is not running until the week of May 18 and some libraries are not open, so only request materials from Livingston County Library or you will not receive your items during this time. (An instructional video on how to do this will be available on Facebook).

2. To allow time to prepare for your order, please wait one hour from the time of hold notification before picking up. Items not picked up after 48 hours will be moved on to the next waiting patron.

3. Items, labeled with patron last name and first initial, will be available in the north entryway (ramp side) of the building. If you place an order with both adult and children’s materials, please look for two bags. Each bag will include an informational letter attached to it.

4. Please be mindful of social distancing and CDC guidelines when picking up your materials.

5. If you place a hold after 4 p.m., holds will be available at 10 a.m. the next morning due to the limited number of evening staff.

Pickup hours during the week will run from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. On Saturdays (May 16 and May 23 ), the hold pickups will be available from 10 a.m-1 p.m. No holds will be filled so if holds are placed electronically over the weekend, they will be ready Monday morning at 10 a.m. Materials need to be returned to the book drop outside, please.

The physical library building will remain closed to the public until the Board of Trustees meets on

Thursday, May 21 to discuss the current COVID-19 status and to determine if it is time to move into the next phase of the reopening plan which will open the building to the public in limited capacity.