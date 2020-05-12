Press release for May 11

9:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to dogs running-at-large in the area of Dickinson

Avenue and Calhoun Street. The owner was located at a later time, issued a citation and court

appearance. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Animal Control Officer.

10:48 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of Ryan

Street

10:53 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible sick raccoon in the 200 block of

Webster St. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Animal Control Officer.

10:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked in a business lot

for an extended period of time in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers contacted

a passenger in the vehicle who was waiting for their friend and then left.

11:24 a.m., Officers recovered lost property in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers

are attempting to locate the owners.

12:32 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an on-going investigation at the police

department.

2:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Officers discovered the person was not there but was okay.

2:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a speeding and careless driving ATV in the

area of Woodward and Calhoun streets Officers were unable to locate the ATV at that time.

6:21 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 1000 block of Graves Street. A suspect

has been identified and charges are pending.

6:45 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation at the police department.

6:46 p.m., Officers assisted a citizen at the police department.

6:53 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1800 block of Clay Street.

7:40 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street.

9:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of Brunswick Street. Officers contacted both parties involved, and no report was filed.

9:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a raccoon on a porch of a residence preventing the resident and her small children from entering. When officers arrived, the raccoon was gone. Animal control will be contacted in an attempt to catch the raccoon.

11:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to careless driving truck-tractor and trailer traveling toward Chillicothe on U.S. Highway 36 from the east. Officers monitored the area but did not locate the vehicle.