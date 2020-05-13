Special arrangements for absentee voting can be made by calling the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext. 3.

Livingston County Clerk Sherry Parks recently issued a press release reminding the voters that absentee ballots are available for the June 2 Municipal Election. Anyone needing an absentee ballot may contact the clerk’s office to inquire about the process. The clerk’s office is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The deadline to request to have a ballot mailed is at 5 p.m., on May 20. The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 30. Special arrangements for absentee voting can be made by calling the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext. 3.