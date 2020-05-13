CPD officers repsonded to reports including a possible runaway juvenile hiding in Chillicothe.

Press release for May 12

4:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a barking dog in the 1800 block of Clay Street. Officers were unable to locate any barking dogs in the area.

8:50 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious noises/activity in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Officers did not discover anyone suspicious and believe the noises may have been caused by a small animal.

11:05 a.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a medical call in the 1400 block of Atkins Drive.

12:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a truck-tractor blocking the street in the area of Herriman and Reynard streets. Officers were assisted at the scene by Gabrielson’s Truck Repair & Towing and the streets were cleared.

12:44 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation.

1:26 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a medical call in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street.

1:33 p.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

1:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to loud music in the 500 block of Samuel Street. Officers made contact and they agreed to turn down the music.

2:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible stealing in the 100 block of Tenth Street.

2:49 p.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Danner Park. Officers did not discover any crime at that time.

3:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 1200 block of Locust Street. The incident was determined to be civil in nature.

3:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of Elm Street. Officers arrested a 30-year-old male for failing to register as a sex offender and endangering the welfare of a child. The male was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

3:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a barking dog in the 200 block of Polk Street. Officers made contact with the dog owner who resolved the problem.

3:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of N. Washington Street.

4:56 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of Elm Street.

6:09 p.m., Officers transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

6:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Monroe Street.

The person causing the disturbance was calmed and was picked up by a family member.

6:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible suicidal person in the area of Elm and Clay streets. The person was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for treatment and evaluation.

6:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 400 block of Peacher Street. Officers made contact and the person was found okay.

7:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a truck-tractor traveling the wrong way on a one-way street on Calhoun Street. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver.

7:54 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 500 block of S. Washington Street.

8:06 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a medical call in the 200 block of Herriford Street.

8:33 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible assault at the police department. The citizen did not wish to pursue charges at that time.

9:52 p.m., Officers received information of a possible runaway juvenile hiding in Chillicothe.

10:48 p.m., Officers checked for the runaway juvenile in the 900 block of Third Street.

The juvenile was not located.

11:08 p.m., Officers checked for the runaway juvenile in the 900 block of Third Street.

The juvenile was not located.