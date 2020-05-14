After successfully leading the Missouri finance team for the past 19 years, Dale Law has accepted the position of General Manager for MarineMax Lake Ozark and MarineMax Osage Beach.

After successfully leading the Missouri finance team for the past 19 years, Dale Law has accepted the position of General Manager for MarineMax Lake Ozark and MarineMax Osage Beach. Dale’s marine industry knowledge is extensive, having started with Port Arrowhead Marine in 2000 and then continuing on with MarineMax after Port Arrowhead was acquired in 2006. A lifelong resident of the lake area, Dale and his wife Susan reside in Lake Ozark and love spending time on the water. Dale currently serves on the School of the Osage school board, and has been active with the Chamber of Commerce and Tri-County YMCA participating in all 25 YMCA Three River Runs.