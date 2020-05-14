The Pulaski County Health Center and Phelps Health will be conducting free testing for the coronavirus, which will help determine how the county can move forward in opening more facilities.

The health center will provide 1,000 free tests to anyone within Pulaski County who wants to be tested. Residents do not have to have symptoms of the virus and no pre-requisites are required for the testing, the health center said. The testing is solely for the novel coronavirus and no antibody testing will be performed.

“A part of moving onward from step one into step two is having an ability to test and and know how many random people are positive within our community,” the health center said.

The tests will help determine if Pulaski County can move forward in opening more amenities, the health center said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The drive-thru testing will be available for all Pulaski County residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the St. Robert Community Center, 114 J.H. Williamson Dr. The health center recommends residents pre-register. Residents can visit https://health.mo.gov/communitytest and select the testing event for Pulaski County to register. Any Pulaski County resident can also register by calling the MO COVID Hotline at (877) 435-8411. Choose option three to register.