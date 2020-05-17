the infant died on May 6 and murder charges were filed May 15.

An employee of Smithfield Food plants in Milan was arrested Friday, May 15, and charged with several felony murder charges after an infant was discovered dead in a toilet on May 6.

Makuya Stephanie Kambamba, 28, Kirksville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with several other felony charges including abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrest was the result of an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

“On May 6, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to assist with a child death investigation. During the investigation, it was determined Kambamba gave birth to a live infant in a restroom toilet located inside a private business in Sullivan County. The infant was later located deceased. An autopsy was performed the following day at the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia, Missouri,” the press release stated.

Kambamba admitted to investigators that she saw the infant moving face down in the toilet, and left him there for 30 minutes before going back to check on him again.

The autopsy revealed evidence consistent with drowning.

On May 15, the Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Kambamba with first-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felony abuse or neglect of a child. She was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who was assisted by the Kirksville Police Department. She was transported to the Sullivan County Jail and was given no bond. Kambamba was issued no bond.

She is being held in the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail.

According to online court records, Kambamba has no prior criminal history in Missouri.