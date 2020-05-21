May 27 adult blood draw clinic is canceled

Livingston County Health Center will begin holding private adult blood draw appointments beginning in June.

Ann Burchett, public information supervisor for the health center said adult blood draws will be held on June 1, 10 and 24 following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the press release, appointments will be limited to Livingston County residents at this time.

Anyone who would like to set up an appointment should call 646-5506 to provide information for the requisition required before blood can be drawn. Instructions will be given at that time as to social distancing measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Clients will be required to answer a few health-related questions, have their temperature taken and wear a mask during the blood draw. Masks are available at the health center if needed. Appointments will be spaced to allow for keeping people distanced, and private rooms will be utilized.

For more information about coronavirus, call the Missouri Department of Health and

Senior Services 24 Hour Toll-Free Hotline at 1-877-435-8411. The Health Center can be reached at 646-5506.