The number of COVID tests performed by an area hospital continues to rise, however, positive diagnosis of cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County remained at three.

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

For non-inpatient testing, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to:

Fever of 100 degrees or higher; Loss of smell or taste; Cough; Shortness of breath; Diarrhea; Sore throat; or Body aches.

If an individual experiences any of the designated symptoms within the last 14 days, they will need to call their provider to obtain a referral for the drive-thru test at 1100 Washington St.

Officials with St. Luke’s also released testing numbers for Wright Memorial and HMC.

Wright Memorial has tested 239 individuals, up from 210 on May 13; 171 from Grundy County, 38 from Mercer County and 30 from other counties;

HMC has tested 519 individuals up from 402 on May 13; 326 Livingston County residents, up from 268 on May 13, 62 from Grundy County, 11 from Mercer County, 120 from other counties, up from 88 on May 13.

Hedrick and Wright Memorial combined – 758, up from 612 on May 13.

