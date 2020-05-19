Press release for May 17

1:02 a.m., Officers checked on an illegally parked vehicle at Simpson Park after hours.

Officers made contact with the occupants and warned them of the park hours.

1:33 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud noise complaint in the area of Missouri

Avenue and E. Bridge Street. Officers located and contact the persons involved and they agreed

to quiet down.

3:08 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle alarm sounding East of Garr Field Avenue. Officers located a vehicle with a door open in the 600 block of Second Street. Officers contacted the owner who explained the alarm was from their vehicle which was accidental along with the open door.

3:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business burglary alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers discovered it was a false alarm.

4:38 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loose dog found in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers were unable to contact an owner and the dog was taken to the Livingston County Animal Shelter.

8:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the 300 block of Mansur Street. Officers contacted the owner who stated they would remedy the problem.

8:37 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the same area for the same dog running-at- large. The owner was issued a citation. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Animal Control Officer.

8:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible derelict vehicle parked on the street on Eleventh Street near Elm Street. The vehicle was discovered to have been parked legally.

11:01 a.m., Officers conducted a small parade for a resident of the Barnabas Home for their birthday.

11:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible road hazard in the area of Jennifer Lane. Officers did not discover a hazard at that time.

12:23 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street.

12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disabled vehicle in the 400 block of N. Washington Street. The vehicle was able to be removed from the roadway.

12:59 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

1:29 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

4:12 p.m., Officers conducted traffic control for CMU for tree limbs on power lines in

the area of Dickinson Avenue. and Third Street.

4:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a small child outside unattended in the 200 block of Webster Street. Officers found the child inside, unharmed, with the parent.

5:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possibly illegally parked vehicle in the 300 block of Woodrow Avenue. Officers did not discover an illegally parked vehicle at that time.

5:13 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street.

5:14 p.m., Officers assisted a veteran who needed assistance at the police department.

Officers were able to locate assistance from another veteran.

5:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 500 block of St.

Louis Avenue. No disturbance was discovered.

7:21 p.m., Officers were advised of a possible wanted person in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the person.

7:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of S.

Washington Street. Officers did not locate anyone.

7:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of

Jackson Street. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

7:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a trespasser in the 900 block of Webster Street. The trespasser was gone on officers’ arrival.

10:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the

1400 block of Clay Street. A vehicle traveling west on Clay St. struck an unoccupied parked

vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for carless and imprudent driving involving a

crash.

Press release for May 16

1:23 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of Henry Street. Officers arrested a 29-year-old male for assault and disorderly conduct. The male was issued a citation and released pending a court appearance.

2:17 a.m., Complaint of dog barking in the 300 block of Calhoun Street. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence at this time. Will have day shift make contact.

2:47 a.m., Officers received report of theft from a business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. Suspect and vehicle description obtained. Investigation continuing.

7:28 a.m., Officer attempted contact with resident in the 300 block of Calhoun Street in reference to dogs barking. Dogs had been taken into house. Officer unable to make contact with resident. Left note to contact police department.

8:17 a.m., An officer out in the 500 block of St. Louis Street on a continuing investigation.

8:59 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

9:32 a.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Clay Street on an investigation.

11:33 a.m., Officer made contact with owner of dogs at residence in reference to barking complaint. Owner advised they would take care of the issue.

12:34 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Clay Street on an investigation.

2:29 p.m., Officers received a report of forged checks from a resident in the 1800 block of Polk Street. The checks had been stolen and forged in surrounding communities. Investigation continues.

2:47 p.m., Officer in the 300 block of Cherry Street in reference a child custody issue. Subjects were advised to seek judicial remedy.

3:18 p.m., Request from business in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36 to check vehicles on their parking lot. Officer had previously checked the vehicles and they were okay.

3:47 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 600 block of Locust Street. Premises checked and okay.

3:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Washington Street in reference to a report of stealing. The investigation is still on-going.

4:48 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Clay Street on an investigation.

4:58 p.m., Report of illegal burning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Officer made contact with the resident and had fire extinguished.

5:08 p.m., Officer received report of stealing from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Investigation continuing.

5:19 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 600 block of Locust Street. Premises checked by Officers. Found okay.

7:08 p.m., Report from subjects in reference to possible kidnapping. Subjects at a business in the 600 block of Business Highway 36. Officers checked the situation and it was determined that the report had been a misunderstanding. No report taken.

8:00 p.m., Officer performed a well-being check in the 1400 block of Forest Drive. Everything okay.

8:00 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Picking up paperwork.

9:17 p.m., Officer reported to a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The business wanted a subject and vehicle to vacate the lot. The subject was contacted and called someone to assist them with leaving the lot.

9:20 p.m., Report of disturbance in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Investigation implies the possible brandishing of a weapon. Suspect information received and statements from numerous witnesses to the incident obtained. Investigation continuing.

11:23 p.m., Domestic disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. One subject at the scene was arrested for domestic assault and supplying intoxicants to minors and another subject that was present was arrested for being a minor in possession of intoxicants. Both subjects were processed and released with citations.

On May 16, the Chillicothe Police Department received 60 calls for service. .