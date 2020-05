The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is now renewing Concealed Carry Permits. Anyone needing to renew their permit is asked to first call Sindy at the LCSO at (660) 646-0515.

Sheriff Steve Cox noted at this time the office is not processing fingerprints for new CCW applications, permits for silencers, or job applicants. He said he hopes his office can begin providing those services around June 1.