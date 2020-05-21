Lauren Horsman, a Chillicothe native, is seeking one of three seats on the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education. Horsman is the current school board president.

“If re-elected, I will continue to keep the best interests of the students in mind with each decision. Communication and transparency are key – and it is our job as a school board to ensure that people feel we are accessible. Ensuring the opportunity for our students’ success is a team effort, and we need all hands on deck.”

Horsman has been a member of the board since 2017 and during that time has worked with other school officials and staff to help find solutions to the funding issues many school districts across the country are facing.

“School funding is a critical issue for the Chillicothe R-II School District as well as schools in general. With less reimbursement from the state and increasing expenses, school districts (like ours) must dip into their reserves to pay expenses. This is not sustainable, and it creates pressure to pay expenses and remain fiscally responsible while not affecting the educational experience of our students,” she said.

Horsman, a 2001 Chillicothe High School graduate said it is for these reasons that she supports the proposed tax levy increase, which will also appear on the June 2 ballot.

“The school district is receiving less funding from the State of Missouri, and the school district has taken steps to cut its expenses without impacting students,” she said noting the last time the district asked for a levy increase was in 1992. “However, the funds the school district receives from property taxes no longer covers its expenditures, even with lowered expenses, and it is critical that we, as a community, come together and support our schools. This is an investment in our students, but also our community.”

The district is shaped by the staff of dedicated employees and educators, Horsman noted.

“Without a doubt, our biggest asset is our people – teachers, support staff, administrators, and each and every employee at all of our district buildings. All of our employees work together to provide an environment that promotes learning and offers a place where our students can explore their “next steps” after leaving CHS.”

She is a graduate of both the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Missouri-Kansas City Law School. She is an attorney at Chapman and Cowherd, P.C., and serves as the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney after her appointment by Governor Mike Parson.

Besides serving on the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education, she is the vice president of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, a member of the United Methodist Church (and Children’s Ministry team), Missouri Bar Young Lawyers Section representative and Tria Sorosis.

She and her husband live in Chillicothe with their two daughters, a soon-to-be-fourth-grader and a soon-to-be kindergartner.

Voting for the three new board members for the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education will be held on June 2.