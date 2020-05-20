KANSAS CITY — A Missouri teenager has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in Jackson County.

Camryn Wilkins, 17, of Independence, turned himself into Jackson County authorities Tuesday after he was charged in the death of Jason Juszczyk at a Truman Mart gas station in suburban Kansas City.

Witnesses told Jackson County Sheriff's investigators Juszczyk and Williams argued outside the store early Sunday.

During the argument, Juszczyk put his hands around Wilkins's neck and pushed him against a wall, according to a court document.

Witnesses and surveillance video show Wilkins pulled a gun and shot Juszczyk several time, KSHB reported.