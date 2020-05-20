Anyone with information about the May 16 incident involving a weapon in the 1200 block of Washington St., should call the CPD.

Press release for May 19

4:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of three large dogs being aggressive with a female while she was walking in the 700 block of Missouri Avenue. Officers reported that the dogs were gone when they arrived and officers escorted the female home.

9:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a person revving his vehicle engine and disturbing the peace in the 900 block of Trenton Street. The resident was contacted and the issue was resolved.

9:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious people at a business in the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway 36. Officers made contact with a male and a female. During the course of the investigation, Officers found that the male had an active warrant out of Grundy County and the female has active warrants out of Clay and Cooper counties. Officers also found the couple to be in possession of illegal substances. Both were taken into custody. The male later posted bond and was released. The female was unable to post bond and was picked up by a Cooper County Deputy.

10:09 a.m., Officers took a report of harassment from a resident that had taken place earlier in the 1200 block of Washington Street. The incident remains under investigation.

10:26 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident in reference to a possible scam.

11:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 65 South and U.S. Highway 36 North in reference to a vehicle pursuit of a stolen vehicle initiated by the MSHP that was in the south part of Livingston County heading north and east. Officers were called off when the suspect was taken into custody in Chariton County.

12:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers arrested a female for stealing. The female was transported to the [olice department where she was processed and released on a Municipal Citation.

2:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 1400 block of Cooper Street. Officers made contact and the resident was not in need of any assistance.

5:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large in the 700 block of Missouri Avenue. Officers contacted the dog’s owner and they were advised of the City Ordinances.

7:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in the area of First and Elm streets, the vehicle was gone upon officer arrival.

7:30 p.m., Officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a male. Officers were unable to locate the wanted person.

8:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of Samuel. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

9:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Washington Street. The suspects were gone upon officer arrival.

Statement on May 16 incident:

In regards to the incident Saturday, May 16th in the 1200 block of Washington Street where a weapon was brandished, we have conducted several follow-ups and arrests.

On May 19, at approximately 7 p.m., detectives and officers arrested an 18-year-old male of Chillicothe for unlawful use of a weapon and several counts of assault. The suspect was processed and transported to Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Livingston County Prosecutor.

Detectives and officers are working diligently on this case and are concluding the investigation. If you have any information on this case please contact the Chillicothe Police Department.

Officers conducted traffic enforcement stops and building checks and 102 calls for service.

Press release for May 18

1:48 a.m., Officers received an alarm call in the 400 block of South Washington Street. Upon Officers arrival the building was found to be secure and the alarm was false.

5:26 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Business Highway 36 for a suspicious subject, who was loitering at the business all night. Upon officers arrival, officers attempted to assist the subject with a place to stay for the night, but could not locate any shelter. She sat in the police department lobby until the Community Resource Center opened. Later she was evaluated by North Central Missouri Mental Health and transported to HMC where she caused a disturbance. She was later transported to a mental health facility per a judge’s order.

7:17 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle ran inside of the business and during this time a male in a hooded sweatshirt jumped into the vehicle and drove west on 2nd Street. The victim notified officers. An officer already out on patrol observed the vehicle leaving the city limits on U.S. Highway 36 westbound in the eastound lanes. The officers attempted to stop the subject, but terminated for the safety of the citizens and travelers on the highway. Once the officer terminated, the driver transitioned back into the eastbound lane. Officers and deputies in Cameron, Clinton County and Clay counties attempted to stop the vehicle, but the subject failed to stop resulting in the tires being spiked by deputies in Clay County. When approached the subject was less than cooperative. This individual placed several travelers and officers safety at risk. As a result of the investigation a male subject was later arrested in Clay County and the stolen vehicle was recovered. The male is on felony probation for theft of motor vehicles here in Chillicothe, Livingston County. He also has an active probation warrant through the State of Missouri and now will have charges pending in several jurisdictions. Chief Jon Maples commends all officers, deputies, and every jurisdiction involved for their quick action, communication, and teamwork! The vehicle was recovered, subject arrested, and investigation stabilized within two hours.

9:21 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a single vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, and minor damage was done to the vehicle.

9:52 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Street for a report of theft of a Stihl Farm Boss Chainsaw. Officers are following up with leads and the investigation is continuing. If you have any information in reference to this theft please contact the Chillicothe Police Department.

12:06 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington Street for a disturbance over child custody. Offices spoke with the subject involved and there was no further incident.

12:44 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Walnut and Ann streets for a reported illegal burn. Officers contacted a male subject who was educated on the City Fire Ordinances and agreed to put the fire out.

1:34 p.m., Officers responded to a business located in the 1200 block of Washington Street, for a report of stealing. This is the second report of theft from this business by the same subject. Officers took a report a day prior as well. Officers identified the subject, contacted him, interviewed the subject and processed him. The suspect in the theft stated that he did not want to wait in line because of COVID-19 issues so he helped himself and walked out of the store with product. Charges are being south through the municipal courts.

4:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Washington Street for a report of theft of newly purchased tools. The owner stated a male entered his truck stole the tools and the female ran from the business door and got into the driver’s seat of a newer Patriot style Jeep and left the parking lot quickly. The owner attempted to follow and stay with the vehicle, but there was too much traffic in the area. The stolen tools were purchased just minutes before the theft. The tools were described as a Craftsmen 20 volt versastack 4 tool combo set with a hard case. Officers are following up with leads and the investigation is continuing.

8:39 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Southwest Drive for a dog at large. Officers caught the dog and later located the dog owner. The dog was returned without further incident.

Chief Maples addresses, incident on May 16.

“I want to address an incident that occurred on Saturday May 16 in the 1200 block of Washington Street. The May 17 press release stated ‘9:20 p.m., Report of disturbance in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. The investigation implies possible brandishing of a weapon. Suspect information received and statements from numerous witnesses to the incident obtained. Investigation continuing.’

“Officers and detectives are currently working on this investigation. We have taken several statements in reference to a possible fight that was happening. One subject was causing a disturbance and called his buddy who allegedly pulled a handgun on others. We are working diligently on this case and are currently seeking information on this case. If you or your child was involved in this incident please contact the Chillicothe Police Department.

While it appears to have several incidents of serious crime, your police department is quick in solving the criminal activity and issues within our jurisdiction. We are here to protect and serve you! Help us help you by taking your keys out of your vehicle and locking it. It will save you time and a headache in the long run.”