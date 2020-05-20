Kelly Sykes hopes local voters choose him for one of three seats on the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education when they head to the polls on June 2.

He says his reason for running is simple, he wants to support this community.

“I am running with no priorities or agenda other than to serve the community and keep the best interest for the children and faculty of Chillicothe R-II School District,” he said.

Sykes is a native of Dawn and graduated from Southwest Livingston High School. He later graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and currently works for Ziegler Ag Equipment as a territory manager.

He and his wife, Juliane Beck have two children, Beckett, 7, and Charlotte, 5.

Voting for the three new board members for the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education will be held on June 2.