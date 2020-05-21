Memorial Day closings, COVID cancelations

The Chillicothe License Bureau will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

The United States Postal Service office will be closed and mail will not be delivered on May 25.

Trash pick-up by the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities scheduled for Monday, May 25 will occur on Tuesday, May 26, in addition to the regular trash pick-up for Tuesday customers.

The Livingston County Courthouse and Chillicothe City Hall will also be closed.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations, the Wheeling Cemetery will not be hosting its Memorial Day Service.