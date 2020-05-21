



Jamie Boyd, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Laura Speed Elliott Middle School, recently received a $500 grant through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

Boyd will use the grant to purchase alternative seating for her classroom. Students will be able to read, write and do other classwork from multiple spots in her classroom, including at tables, desks, couches or chairs.

Boyd was one of 29 teachers selected for the initiative. WGU Missouri, a nonprofit, fully online university, issued a call in March for kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers to nominate proposed classroom projects to receive full or partial funding.

Grants were awarded during teacher appreciation week.